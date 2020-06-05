Tamil Nadu

Doctors, nurses to don black badges

A federation of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ and Nurses’ Associations has decided to wear black badges to work on Friday to draw the attention of the State government to their demands.

The federation has urged the government to grant appropriate solatium to families of healthcare workers who die of COVID-19. Among other demands, they urged the government to provide ₹2 lakh as ex-gratia to affected doctors and other staff.

Staff affiliated to COVID-19 hospitals, medical college hospitals and primary health centres will wear black badges to work. The federation members said that they would be forced to launch the next phase of protest if the government does not accept their demands, a statement said.

