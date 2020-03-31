Tamil Nadu

Doctors, nurses due to retire in Tamil Nadu to be appointed as consultants

Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

They will be appointed to serve for two more months, a statement from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that doctors, nurses and medical technicians, who were due to retire on March 31, 2020 would be appointed as consultants to serve for two more months.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said they would be appointed as consultants on contract and necessary temporary appointment orders would be issued to them.

“This government has been taking all steps on a war-footing to control the spread of Coronavirus. I request the general public to extend their cooperation to the measures being taken by the government towards the welfare of the people,” he said.

The decision to appoint the doctors, nurses and medical technicians due to retire, as consultants, followed his meeting with senior officials of the State government.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 3:50:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/doctors-nurses-due-to-retire-in-tamil-nadu-to-be-appointed-as-consultants/article31217146.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY