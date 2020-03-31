Doctors, nurses due to retire in Tamil Nadu to be appointed as consultants

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that doctors, nurses and medical technicians, who were due to retire on March 31, 2020 would be appointed as consultants to serve for two more months.
In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said they would be appointed as consultants on contract and necessary temporary appointment orders would be issued to them.
“This government has been taking all steps on a war-footing to control the spread of Coronavirus. I request the general public to extend their cooperation to the measures being taken by the government towards the welfare of the people,” he said.
The decision to appoint the doctors, nurses and medical technicians due to retire, as consultants, followed his meeting with senior officials of the State government.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.