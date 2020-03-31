Doctors, nurses due to retire in Tamil Nadu to be appointed as consultants

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that doctors, nurses and medical technicians, who were due to retire on March 31, 2020 would be appointed as consultants to serve for two more months.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said they would be appointed as consultants on contract and necessary temporary appointment orders would be issued to them.

“This government has been taking all steps on a war-footing to control the spread of Coronavirus. I request the general public to extend their cooperation to the measures being taken by the government towards the welfare of the people,” he said.

The decision to appoint the doctors, nurses and medical technicians due to retire, as consultants, followed his meeting with senior officials of the State government.