Doctors, nurses at CMC in Vellore, Ranipet wear black armbands against Kolkata rape-murder

Christian Medical College (CMC) staff including doctors, nurses, trainee medical practitioners at its campus in Vellore and Ranipet wore black armbands on Saturday in a show of support for the nationwide protest over the recent rape-murder of a PG trainee at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Dr. Vikram Mathews, director, CMC, said the appalling act of aggression not only endangered the safety and well-being of healthcare professionals but also undermined the sanctity of the medical profession, which is rooted in care, compassion, and service. “We come together as a community to support one another in these trying times and to advocate for the safety and respect of those who dedicate their lives to the service of others,” he said.

The director said that as a community dedicated to the protection of life and the advancement of healthcare, the CMC stood in unwavering solidarity with the victim of the heinous act, her family and fellow medical professionals. “We also recognise the immense pressures and challenges faced by those in the field, especially junior doctors, who are often at the frontline of patient care,” he added.

Despite the show of solidarity for the nationwide stir, the CMC said that the hospital was functioning in its full strength, keeping in mind the patient’s need.

Medical professionals of the Government Medical College Hospitals in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai towns put up a similar show of solidarity. Similarly, staff of government hospitals in Tirupattur and Ranipet organised protests.. However, health officials said that regular medical care in these hospitals were not affected.