Doctors keep a close watch on post-COVID-19 symptoms

‘Physicians must follow up with patients for 6 months to a year’

Fresh coronavirus infections may be on the decline but doctors continue to keep a close watch on post-COVID-19 sequelae in Chennai. From the commonest symptom of fatigue to the rarest complication involving the eyes, a cross-section of doctors is of the view that patients who had COVID-19 need follow-up for at least a year.

One of the first institutions to start a post-COVID Outpatient Ward (OP), the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), has so far received 1,074 patients since August. Of this, 292 persons were in the age group of 51 to 60 years and 255 aged 41 to 50 years.

“We have been seeing 10 to 12 patients a day for the last 102 days. We ask patients to come for a follow-up four weeks from the date of hospital admission,” E. Theranirajan, dean, RGGGH, said.

Out of 1,074 patients, 63 were newly diagnosed with diabetes. As many as 173 patients complained of myalgia. While 130 patients complained of breathlessness, CT scans showed new findings in the lungs in 14 of them, he said. Twenty-four persons were newly diagnosed with hypertension, and whether this was associated with COVID-19 or was stress-related was being evaluated.

Psychological evaluation found that 191 persons had sleep disorders, 111 had anxiety disorders and 44 depression. About 95 persons with visual problems were referred to the Government Ophthalmic Hospital.

He said that the department of community medicine was engaged in continuous follow-up of all patients. “So far, we have reached out to 14,000 of the 28,000 persons who were admitted for COVID-19 treatment at RGGGH through phone calls. Through the post COVID-19 OP, we are analysing the symptoms that persist in patients,” he said.

‘New illness’

At Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, the post COVID-19 OP has so far treated 500 to 600 persons. “COVID-19 is a new illness, and we do not know about its late complications. So, it is imperative for physicians to follow the patients for at least six months to one year,” R. Jayanthi, hospital dean, said.

In their experience, patients with over 70%-80% lung involvement in the primary illness hardly had residual deficits. “Follow-up is important to check for any chronic lesions in patients who had lung involvement,” she said.

D. Suresh Kumar, senior consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals said fatigue was the commonest post-COVID symptom that they saw in patients. “Many say they are unable to do simple jobs and need to take rest. Some report with persistent mild cough, sore throat, while there are some others with lack of taste and smell,” he said.

With hospitals focussing on post-COVID complications in the last few months, around 10% to 20% patients who were affected with COVID-19 during June, July and August were approaching for a review now, he said. “The symptoms persist longer in about 3% to 5% of persons.”

There were rare complications of loss of vision too. “The blood vessels to the eyes are blocked. As a result, there are patients who come in with retinal problems,” Dr. Kumar said.

Many persons have suffered heart attacks within four to six weeks of initial symptoms, he noted.