Doctors in Tamil Nadu dance away COVID-19 blues

While healthcare workers continue to battle it out on the frontlines through the COVID-19 pandemic, 100 doctors from Chennai and Vellore have come together to remind the medical fraternity of something important -- to keep their spirits and morale high.

In a music video titled ‘Tamil Nadu doctors beat COVID-19 Blues’ which was released as a part of the ‘Be the Hope’ initiative, several healthcare professionals can be seen breaking into a jig and shaking a leg as they sing along with ‘All is Well’ and ‘Don’t Worry, Be happy’, and a mash-up of songs.

“This was something we thought was the need of the hour -- to create awareness and ensure that healthcare workers should also look after their mental health and remain strong through this crisis. The last few months have been challenging for all of us and we wanted the medical fraternity here to come together and present this message,” said Sai Surendar, head of the Department of Emergency Medicine, Rela Institute and Medical Centre.

Dr. Sai Surendar along with T. Deepashree, Head of Department, Interventional Radiology, Rela Institute and K. Meena, Senior Consultant, Emergency Medicine, Gleangales Global Health City, reached out to healthcare professionals across different hospitals in the city and asked them to send in short videos of themselves dancing to music.

The idea to come up with a music video they said, was because they believed that music could help bring about unity, happiness and hope..

“We have juniors, senior consultants and hospital directors featured in the video. There have been increasing concerns among doctors who have been stressed and worried about how the pandemic might impact their family, and our collective focus is now on remaining motivated and strong to serve the public and assist the government,” said Dr. Meena.

The video which was uploaded on the Be The Hope Youtube Channel on Saturday, and has since then, received over 11,000 views.

As a next step. Dr. Deepashree said that on their Facebook page of the same name, they were hoping to host live online interactions with doctors from different specialities. “At a time like this, when the public is generally worried and concerned, we want them to know that our first priority is to help them and to allay their fears. This is a step towards being more accessible and addressing their concerns,” she added.

The team behind the video also said that they want the public to be aware of how they should follow precautions and support doctors. “We want everyone to wear masks as well as strictly follow physical distancing norms. Through all this, we also want to remind them to respect doctors who are working on the frontlines, and not ostracise them or ask them to vacate houses,” Dr. Sai Surendar added.