Doctors cure jaundice in man with end-stage cancer

SRM Global Hospital has treated jaundice in a 78-year-old man with end-stage pancreatic cancer. The Bangladesh patient was treated using a minimally-invasive procedure known as choledochoduodenostomy, using advanced endoscopic ultrasound technology. The jaundice was caused by a tumour that obstructed his bile duct, investigations revealed. Doctors created a stent-supported new pathway between the bile duct and the duodenum (a part of small intestine), paving way for the bile to drain.

Post the procedure, the man’s appetite has been restored and he has returned home to undergo palliative cancer care, gastroenterologist N.A. Rajesh, who performed the procedure, said. President of SRM group of companies P. Sathyanarayanan said quality of life should be accorded high-priority, even for patients whose conditions cannot be cured. After the procedure, the patient’s health has improved dramatically with a drastic reduction in jaundice and quick improvement in appetite. The itching had also stopped completely.

