Doctors continue stir, two admitted to hospital

The strike by doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Associations (FOGDA) entered the fourth day on Monday. Two of the five doctors, who are observing indefinite fast seeking the Chief Minister’s intervention, were admitted to hospital after their condition deteriorated.

DMK president M.K. Stalin met the doctors, who are on fast on the campus of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), on Monday evening.

Barring emergency care, the striking doctors were boycotting outpatient services and in-patient care since October 25 for their long-pending demands, including pay band-4 at the end of 13 years of service instead of the present 20 years.

On Sunday, one of the doctors on fast, Suresh Gopal of Tiruvannamalai Medical College, was admitted to hospital after his condition deteriorated.

On Monday, Rama, a doctor with Tiruvallur Government Hospital, was admitted. Doctors said the two were admitted to the Intermediate Care Unit, and she was under observation.

The remaining three doctors — S. Perumal Pillai of Institute of Child Health, Egmore; Bala Manikandan and Mir Mohib Ali, medical officers of Primary Health Centres, Tiruvallur Health Unit Division; were continuing their fast.

While FOGDA comprises five associations of doctors, the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA) extended its support to the strike on Monday. TNMSA comprises house surgeons and post graduates, and some of them took time out to be at the protest venue — Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital — on a rotation basis.

“We cannot abandon patients in wards nor can we get permission to take part in the strike. The work at the hospitals has to go on. So we took time out to visit the venue as a sign of extending our solidarity with the striking doctors. Today, we are paid a low stipend of ₹20,000. The strike is for our future too but it is disappointing that the State government has not responded,” a house surgeon said.

A. Ramalingam, convenor of FOGDA, said doctors affiliated to the federation were taking care of emergency care units and fever wards without signing the attendance.

R. Jayanthi, dean of RGGGH, said services were not affected in the hospital because of the ongoing strike. There was less crowd at the outpatient units as Monday was a holiday.

On October 29, doctors belonging to Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) have decided to work for extra hours from 7.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. They would strike from work for 48 hours on October 30 and 31, according to K. Kalpana, secretary of TNGDA, Greater Chennai District.