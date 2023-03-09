Doctors call for regular screening to check kidney health 

March 09, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

‘Know your kidney health’ was the theme of a wellness webinar on Wednesday, jointly presented by the Kauvery Hospitals and The Hindu, on the eve of World Kidney Day, which falls on March 9.

The three panelists from the Kauvery group of hospitals — R. Balasubramaniyam, chief nephrologist in Chennai; K. Abirami, nephrologist-cum-urologist in Salem, and T. Rajarajan, consultant nephrologist in Trichy — reiterated that high blood pressure, diabetes, and hypertension were the most common risk factors for acute kidney injury (AKI) that could convert into chronic kidney disease (CKD) due to ignorance. or neglect.

CKD silent killer

They pointed out that it was imperative for people to go for periodic testing. The experts warned that CKD is a silent killer that remains asymptomatic for a long time and progresses slowly in five stages over the years. But if dysfunctional kidneys remain undiagnosed in the early stages, it increases the potential risks for other diseases (such as cardio-vascular problems) and mortality in the long run, they noted.

Symptoms for AKI

Dr. Rajarajan said the common symptoms for AKI to watch out for included a reduction in urine production, fatigue, vomiting, mental confusion, weakness, and difficulty in breathing. Dr. Balasubramaniyam reminded patients that they should not hesitate to consult a doctor to treat oedema and to adopt dietary measures and a healthy lifestyle to be on the safe side.

Dr. Abirami pointed out that the kidneys were not just filters for the body to remove toxic wastes and extra fluids. They also help to maintain a healthy balance of water, salt, and minerals in the blood, produce hormones to control BP, make red blood cells, and keep the bones strong and healthy. A better understanding of the organ was necessary, she said.

Golden rules

The doctors listed nine golden rules for a healthy kidney. These include reducing salt intake, quitting smoking, not taking over-the-counter pills, and maintaining a healthy fluid intake. Eating good, nutritious food and keeping body weight under check, controlling blood sugar levels and blood pressure, and exercising regularly to keep fit, were also mentioned.