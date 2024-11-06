Doctors’ body urges government to address staff shortage in hospitals

The Service Doctors and Postgraduates Association urges the government to implement the Government Order (G.O.) 354, mandating that doctors’ salaries should be aligned with those of doctors in the Central government. Earlier this year, the Health Department officials had assured the doctors that the G.O. issued in 2009, during the tenure of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, would be implemented soon.

“The government promised us that it would start working on implementing the G.O. in January. But till date nothing has happened. In the interim period. the government introduced another order – G.O. 293, pertaining to allowances for doctors, which left out dental surgeons and nearly 80% of doctors employed in primary health centres,” said association president P. Saminathan.

The association wanted the government to fill vacancies in medical college hospitals, PHCs and hospitals under medical services. Dr. Saminathan said around 30%-40% of the 20,000 sanctioned posts of doctors, were unfilled in government hospitals, across the various directorates in the State. “Currently, 2,500 posts of doctors are vacant in hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education; another 1,200 posts in the institutions covered by the Directorate of Medical Services, and around 2,000 posts of doctors are vacant in PHCs,” he said.

Of the 20,000 sanctioned posts, only 14,500 positions have been filled. While the National Medical Commission has determined that the State should have 33,000 nurses, at present there are only 13,000 nurses, Dr. Saminathan said. Similarly, for the patient load that the government hospitals cater to, as per Indian public health standards, the Health Department should have on its rolls 30,000 doctors, Dr. Saminathan pointed out.

In July 2021, the Directorate of Medical Services had forwarded a request for 1,200 new posts but the State’s Finance Department had denied permission, he added. “The Health Department has four new district headquarters hospitals. Some of them are functioning with just three doctors. The State has established 11 new medical colleges as well in the last few years. Our primary demand is that the Health Department should increase the manpower,” Dr. Swaminathan said.