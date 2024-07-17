ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors’ body objects to deputation of specialists and PG students to High Court dispensary

Published - July 17, 2024 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI 

It says deputing specialists and PG doctors to dispensary robs commoners of their services

The Hindu Bureau

A section of doctors has objected to deputation of cardiologists and PG students to the Madras High Court dispensary.  

The Directorate of Medical Education has issued an order deputing a cardiologist and a postgraduate of general medicine on rotation from the three older general hospitals in the city — the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Stanley and Kilpauk Medical College hospitals — to the dispensary.  

The Service Doctors and Postgraduates Association pointed out that there was a huge manpower shortage across the directorates already. “Existing government doctors are overburdened,” said a statement from the association, pointing out that there was a daily increase in the number of patients. It also added that the government had delayed promotions and the issue of “improper pay” had not been addressed. 

“The government should understand that doctors in medical colleges are faculty, who treat patients and teach students. It is not appropriate to depute highly-skilled specialists in the dispensary where their expertise cannot be utilised without proper facilities. Also, deputing postgraduates to a dispensary is against their curriculum,” the association pointed out.  

The doctors’ body demanded that the government suspend the deputation of skilled-personnel which deprives the common public of specialty care. The forum also appealed to the judiciary to understand the plight of overburdened specialty services and requested that they use the public service judiciously. 

