Doctors’ body calls for detailed review of health department

November 16, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

SDPGA writes to CM on issues plaguing government doctors

The Hindu Bureau

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has appealed to the Chief Minister for a department-level detailed investigation to make changes in the health infrastructure.

The appeal follows the death of a teenaged footballer on Tuesday after an arthroscopy procedure at the government peripheral Periyar Nagar hospital in Chennai.

An 18-year-old footballer was treated for knee pain at the hospital a week ago. She, however, developed complications and was admitted to the Government Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital where she died on Monday.

The association has, in a letter, expressed anguish and suggested a department-level investigation to avoid a repeat of such incidents. The assessment should address issues such as lack of sufficient nursing staff, operation theatre assistants and excess workload for doctors as well to prevent a repeat of similar events.

It pointed out that orthopaedic surgeons were advised to offer advanced procedures such as arthroscopy in district headquarters and taluk hospitals under the National Health Mission-Japan International Cooperation Agency projects. Arthroscopy was done only in medical college hospitals earlier. Memos seeking explanation were sent to doctors who did not do the procedures, said P. Saminathan, president of the association.

The letter states that doctors should not be put under pressure by giving them targets.

Association general secretary A. Ramalingam said in several hospitals sometimes doctors have to use their own equipment for surgery. It is sad that despite being service-minded, doctors are being vehemently attacked by the media.

It has expressed concern that government doctors may be afraid to offer new techniques in future in the light of such challenges.

