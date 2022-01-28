Doctors’ association writes to CM

CHENNAI

28 January 2022 00:25 IST

They want their right to be heads of department

Service Doctors and Postgraduates Association has written to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention in appointment of heads of departments in government hospitals.

The association has pointed out that in six specialities in The Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialities Hospital, Omandurar, specialists have been appointed on contract basis. These specialists have been not only drawing salaries but also pension, which is an added burden on the government exchequer, they said.

Besides the posts occupied by the specialists are not rare specialities and there are specialists available from among the pool of doctors in regular service. If the posts are given to the regular service doctors “it can accommodate specialist doctors who have been waiting for long to occupy the post of the head of the department,” the association has said.

