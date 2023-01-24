Doctors appeal for maternity benefits

January 24, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Legal Coordination Committee for government doctors (LCC) has urged the State government to immediately provide maternity benefits to its doctors.

According to them, 40 women doctors who had completed their postgraduate medical studies in the State had not received their maternity leave benefits since 2018. The LCC termed this as “inhumane” and said that an Order (GO 164/19) permits competent authority to grant maternity leave with full pay to married women government employees.

LCC president S. Perumal Pillai said that the Madras High Court had recently ordered maternity benefits to temporary employees as well. The judges said that it was unfair that permanent government doctors were denied these benefits.

He also called for implementation of GO 354 and demanded to revive PG increment which was due to around 3,000 doctors in governmental medical college who would be completing their speciality and super speciality courses. It was suspended in 2020.

Also, around 100 PG doctors in the non-clinical service are yet to be sanctioned in paid tutor posts. The disparity exists since 2017, he added.

Dr. Perumal said the Director of Medical Education has ignored the affected doctors’ demands. Hence, the government should appoint an IAS officer to conduct monthly grievance-redress meetings, he appealed.