Doctors advise early bypass surgery for arrested T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji, assessment on

June 16, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

A team of doctors, who assessed arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji after being shifted to Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, on the night of June 15, have advised early Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgery. He was undergoing tests to assess fitness for anaesthesia based on which the surgery would be planned, a medical bulletin said on Friday, June 16, 2023.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter here

The Minister was shifted from the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate to Kauvery Main Hospital.

In the bulletin, Aravindan Selvaraj, executive director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals said, the Minister was referred to the hospital with a history of cardiac symptoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was assessed by a team of expert doctors led by A.R. Raghuram, senior consultant Cardio Thoracic Surgeon who has advised early CABG surgery. He is undergoing further tests to assess fitness for anaesthesia. The surgery would be planned based on the assessment.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit with cardiac monitoring and was looked after by a multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses, the bulletin said.

The ED had arrested the Minister on June 14 in connection with an Enforcement Case Information Register filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in 2021.

The ECIR was registered on the basis of three First Information Reports booked against him by the local police in 2018 for his alleged involvement in a job racket when he was the Transport Minister in Jayalalithaa’s Cabinet in 2015.

He joined the DMK in December 2018 and assumed office as the Electricity Minister after the party came to power in May 2021.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.