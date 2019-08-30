Doctors advise against practice of giving mercury to children

Doctors at the Rajah Mirasdar Government Hospital have cautioned people against administering mercury to infants under the misconception that it would cure a swollen belly in newborns. The practice is believed to be prevalent in some of the rural areas of the delta region.

A two-week-old infant, who was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition apparently after being administered mercury to reduce the swelling, is still under treatment at the hospital. The infant reportedly had a slight belly bulge at the time of delivery at the Government Hospital, Mayiladuthurai and was treated by the doctors. After discharge of the mother and child, its relatives had reportedly administered a bit of mercury dipped in betel leaves thinking that it would help clear the stomach of the child.

‘Natural remedy’

When the child was brought back to the Mayiladuthurai hospital, the mother, Sumithra complained that the infant was not taking milk and was crying very often. An X-ray of the stomach was taken where the doctors found some stone like objects in its intestine. Further, enquiries with the child’s relatives reveal that the infant had been administered with mercury as a “natural remedy.”

Subsequently, the infant was referred to the Rajah Mirasdar Government Hospital, Thanjavur, where the doctors put the infant under IV fluids. The Resident Medical Officer, RMGH, Usha Devi, said on Thursday evening that the child’s condition was stable and the heavy metal present in the body had moved a few inches away from where it was located in the first X-ray. Since it was advisable to allow the foreign object to slide out naturally from the intestine, the doctors treating the child have decided not to feed the child for next one or two days as the IV fluid support had ensured normal condition of the baby, she said.

Stressing that it would always better to avoid feeding the infant other than breast milk at least for three months, the RMO said such a practice would help the child acquire immunity naturally from the mother.