ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors accused of negligence should not be arrested in a routine manner, says DGP

June 23, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The DGP’s instructions come against the backdrop of instances where criminal cases were registered against medical practitioners on the basis of complaints lodged by family members of the deceased persons. Such extreme action is unjustified as it causes damage to the reputation of the medical practitioner and it demoralises the entire healthcare fraternity, said C. Sylendra Babu in a circular.

The Hindu Bureau

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has instructed senior police officers across the State not to arrest doctors accused of rashness or negligence in a routine manner.

The DGP’s instructions come against the backdrop of instances where criminal cases were registered against medical practitioners under Section 304(A) (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) on the basis of complaints lodged by family members of the deceased persons.

“Such extreme action is unjustified as it causes damage to the reputation of the medical practitioner. It also demoralises the entire healthcare fraternity, who take care of the health of the people. It may be borne in mind that, complications during treatment, especially surgery, are likely to happen independent of the procedures and in spite of the best efforts taken by the doctors in good faith,” Mr. Babu said in a circular.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said courts had issued orders time and again to the effect that doctors should be held criminally responsible only if a prima facie case was made out and after getting an expert opinion from a qualified doctor, preferably a Government doctor of adequate qualification and training.

Referring to the Supreme Court guidelines on the procedure to be adopted in such cases, the DGP said whenever a complaint of death due to negligence on the part of medical practitioners was received, the investigating officers should make a thorough enquiry and collect all oral and documentary evidence. Investigators should obtain the opinion of another competent Government doctor preferably from the Medical College Hospital.

The Investigating Officer should get a legal opinion whether a criminality under Section 304(A) is made out in the case on the basis of available evidence. Commissioners/Superintendents of Police should review and weigh the evidence before registration of a case, he said.

The DGP said an express report on registration of such cases, facts and circumstances with details of evidence should be sent to his office within 24 hours of registration of the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US