Doctor who embalmed Jaya deposes before panel

Dr. Sudha Seshayyan, who led the medical team that embalmed the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s body, on Wednesday deposed before the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry.

Later, addressing journalists, she said: “They called me at 10.30 p.m. on December 5 after declaring her dead. I reached the hospital at 11.40 p.m. Around midnight, I saw the body. At 12.20 a.m., the embalming process began; it took 15-20 minutes.” Dr. Seshayyan, Director & Professor at the Madras Medical College’s Institute of Anatomy, said the process began after her team was given a copy of the death certificate.

Later, when she was asked by The Hindu about the official version that Jayalalithaa had died at 11.30 p.m., Dr. Seshayyan said: “I have given the details to the Commission. I cannot comment to the press as I am a government servant.”

Except for the time of death, all the details of the timeline relevant to her as recounted by Dr. Seshayyan matched with her statement, given at a press conference organised by the State government on February 6, 2017. It was addressed by members of the medical team that treated the former Chief Minister

Dr. Seshayyan said that the duration of the embalming process was not abnormal. “When done using an automated machine, it can be done in 15-20 minutes,” she said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Dr. N. Sathyabama, Apollo Hospitals Director of Medical Services for Chennai region, is scheduled to depose.

Sources said that the Commission is considering serving summons to Jayalalithaa’s doctor Dr. Sivakumar and Poongundran, the former Chief Minister’s personal assistant.