Condemning the attack on a senior oncologist at a government hospital, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) decided to go on a Statewide indefinite strike, which commenced on Wednesday afternoon (November 13, 2024).

The Federation of Government Doctors’ Association (FOGDA) decided to stage a demonstration from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday (November 14, 2024). It will decide on the next course of action at an executive committee meeting to be held on Sunday (November 17, 2024) .

Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Tamil Nadu State Branch president K.M. Abul Hasan said that nearly 45,000 doctors of 8,000 private hospitals across the State would take part in a strike that would go on till 6 p.m. on Thursday. Except for emergency services, outpatient services and elective surgeries would not be available.

‘Law needed’

Dr. Hasan said that the association wanted the government to come up with a law to declare hospitals safe zones and deploy the police in the casualty wards and intensive care units.

TNGDA president K. Senthil said that all medical services, except emergency and lifesaving services, across all government medical college hospitals, district government hospitals, and primary health centres would stand withdrawn during the strike. “The agitation will continue till further notice. We will not withdraw our agitation until concrete action is taken,” he said.

Talks with Minister

Representatives of doctors’ associations held talks with Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. FOGDA convenor M. Akilan said that they gave the department two days to act on their demands: two-tier security at hospitals; declaration of hospital premises as safe zones; and creation of a hospital protection force.

The Minister said that the associations demanded that security be strengthened at hospitals. “We have immediately opened a police outpost on the premises of Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital. The Additional Director-General of Police has promised to establish police outposts wherever required,” he said. He added that the installation of CCTV cameras was under way at Primary Health Centres.

“The associations have demanded restrictions on visitors. We will introduce a pass system soon,” he said.

Health Secretary Supriya Sahu and Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham were present at the meeting.