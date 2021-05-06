Remdesivir: doctor, pharmacist arrested

Officials of the Civil Supplies CID on Wednesday night arrested a doctor and a pharmacist for attempting to sell the drug Remdesivir in black market.

The names of the arrested were given as M. Vibhavdevar, 32, a doctor hailing from Villianur near Puducherry and D. Muthuraman, 22, a pharmacist from Tindivanam. The two were handed over to the Villupuram taluk police.

The police seized five vials of Remdesivir from them.

The police said that Vibhavdevar ran a private hospital at Nattarmangalam near Gingee while Muthuraman worked in a private health firm in Villupuram.

A team led by inspector Kalpana mounted surveillance near the Central bus stand in Villupuram, following a tip-off.

They found a car with Puducherry registration parked to the south of the bus stand. The team checked the car and found five vials of the drug inside. Investigations revealed that the duo had planned to sell the vials in black market at the rate of ₹19,000 a vial. A case has been registered and investigations are on.