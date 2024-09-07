GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctor held in Gudiyatham for alleged sexual assault on nursing student

Published - September 07, 2024 12:40 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old doctor of the Department of Orthopaedics at the government taluk hospital in Gudiyatham near Vellore was arrested on Friday on charges of sexually assaulting a nursing student intern.

The doctor has been identified as K. Babu. The police said that a student from the private nursing college had been doing her internship at the hospital for the past two months. She alleged that Dr. Babu sexually assaulted her on the hospital premises when she went to collect her internship certificate from him.

Subsequently, she informed her parents, who filed a complaint with Gudiyatham Town police. Special teams have been formed to nab the accused. A probe is under way.

