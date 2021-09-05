Doctor from Bengaluru held for duping MBBS aspirant of ₹43 lakh

VILLUPURAM

05 September 2021 12:17 IST

Villupuram police nabbed the doctor who had promised the aspirant he would get him a seat at a medical college

The District Crime Branch police on Saturday arrested a doctor of a private hospital in Bengaluru on charges of duping a MBBS aspirant of ₹43 lakh by promising him admission at a medical college.

The accused, identified as P. Sri Nivas, 27 of Bengaluru was arrested by a special police team and remanded in judicial custody.

Advertising

Advertising

According to police, the complainant, Tukaram of Acharapakkam in Chengalpet district, got to know the accused’s father Panneerselvam, 63 of Marakkanam in Villupuram district through mutual acquaintances in 2017. Panneerselvam claimed that he was the Director of the Medical Council of India (MCI) and promised to get an MBBS seat for Tukaram’s son.

Tukaram transferred ₹85 lakh to Panneerselvam and Sri Nivas from June to August 2017 in multiple instalments. Panneerselvam also issued a forged admission letter to Tukaram’s son in lieu of the cash. The duo failed to deliver on their promise.

When Tukaram realised the promises were fake, he demanded the return of his money. The duo returned ₹42 lakh out of the total cash received. The complainant lodged a complaint with the DCB police.

Police said Sri Nivas was working in a private hospital in Bengaluru and was nabbed from his apartment by the police. He was produced before a local court in Villupuram and remanded. The police have booked a case against Sri Nivas and Panneerselvam under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471 and 506 (i) of Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are on.