Doctor ends life, blames DSP in suicide note

Relatives refuse to sign post-mortem documents, accept body

Accusing a Deputy Superintendent of Police of harassing and threatening him, a doctor from Parakkai, who was running a clinic here, committed suicide by consuming poison on Monday night.

In a suicide note purportedly left behind by him, the doctor, Sivarama Perumal (45), accused Kanniyakumari DSP Bhaskaran of harassing and threatening him for a while.

The relatives of the deceased said Sivarama Perumal was returning home in his car with his wife Seetha (40), also a doctor working at Agastheeswaram Primary Health Centre, and two children around 8.30 p.m. on July 12. As they reached Mela Krishnanpudhur, their car was stopped by a police team, led by the DSP.

“When Sivarama Perumal tried to tell the police officer who they were in English, the DSP verbally abused him for speaking in English. The DSP also verbally abused Dr. Seetha in the presence of their children when she intervened,” a relative said.

The doctor’s suicide note also recalls this unpleasant incident, in which he had accused Bhaskaran of having used unparliamentary words against him and his wife.

Though Sivarama Perumal was a qualified physician and had a clinic at Parakkai, he did not practise medicine while his wife continued the practice. However, one of the deceased doctor’s relatives, S. Vijay Anand of Elanthaivilai, allegedly informed government officials that Sivarama Perumal was not qualified for practising medicine.

“Following this, the torture by the DSP increased so much that it has driven Sivarama Perumal to take the extreme step,” the relative added. However, none could explain the reasons for the repeated torture or threats as claimed by the doctor in his suicide note.

After Sivarama Perumal consumed poison, he was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam here on Monday night. However, the doctors declared him “brought dead”. Agitated over this, his relatives refused to sign the documents relating to post-mortem and accept the body on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police V. Badri Narayanan deputed Colachel ASP Vishwesh B. Shastri and Nagercoil DSP R. Venugopal to conduct inquiries and check the veracity of the allegations being levelled against Bhaskaran. “If the allegations are found to be true, appropriate action will be taken,” Mr. Badri Narayanan said.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.