Tamil Nadu

Doctor dies of COVID-19

M.M. Rathinasabapathy, 81, a consultant with the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme died of COVID-19 infection at a hospital on Friday. He is survived by wife, son and two daughters. He tested positive on June 18 and was admitted to Apollo Hospitals and died on Friday. The last rites were performed at the crematorium in Nesapakkam here.

Dr. Rathinasabapathy, a cardiothoracic surgeon, had earlier served as the Chief Medical Officer of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) in Neyveli in Cuddalore district from 1970-1996.

