Doctor at Kavundapadi GH allows son to treat patient; placed under suspension

Another doctor, who absented herself from duty, also suspended

Two doctors at the Kavundapadi Government Hospital, who were absent from duty on June 19, were placed under suspension by the Health Department. One of them had allowed his son, a house surgeon, to screen patients during his absence.

Based on the directions of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, G.S. Gomathi, Joint Director of Health Services, Erode, placed A. Shanmuga Vadivu, Senior Assistant Surgeon and T. Dhinakar, Chief Civil Surgeon, under suspension.

On Sunday night, Murugesan of Kavundapadi developed stomach ache and visited the hospital. He was not given a token for getting treatment at the out-patient ward and doctor D. Ashwin treated him. Mr. Murugesan learnt from other patients that Dr. Dhinakar was absent from duty and his son Ashwin, practising at Bhavani Government Hospital, was treating patients at Kavundapadi.

The issue was taken up with Ms. Gomathi who inspected the hospital and held inquiries with the doctors and staff on Monday. It was revealed that Dr. Dhinakar was absent from duty without obtaining leave and had allowed his son to perform duty at the hospital.

Ms. Gomathi told The Hindu that the department would initiate further action against them.