GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctor arrested for sexually assaulting girl students of government school near Coimbatore

Published - September 08, 2024 12:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Police have arrested a doctor, who worked for the mobile medical services of the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore district, on charges of sexually assaulting more than five girl students of a government school during a medical camp. The police said that S. Saravanamoorthy, 28, who hails from Tirupattur district, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the headmistress of the school.

According to the police, the accused had been working with the outreach mobile medical services offered by the foundation in rural areas of Coimbatore district.

Four Valparai government college staff held for sexual harassment

The alleged sexual assault came to light when authorities of the government school held a meeting for students from Classes VI to X on Wednesday. The meeting was organised in the wake of the video conferencing conducted by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam with bureaucrats and top officials in Coimbatore district on September 2 to address issues of sexual harassment and safety in educational institutions. The school authorities asked the students to disclose if they had undergone any sort of sexual harassment on the campus or outside.

Sexual harassment in Tamil Nadu’s Valparai college: Three staff suspended, skill trainer dismissed

The police said that more than five students told the headmistress that Dr. Saravanamoorthy sexually assaulted them in a medical camp held at the school. They alleged that the doctor did not use a stethoscope and touched them with bad intentions.

The school authorities informed the complaints of the students to the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which held an inquiry and alerted the police.

Resource person of not-for-profit organisation arrested for sexually harassing student of Coimbatore school

A police officer said that a case was registered against the doctor at the All Women Police Station, Perur, on Thursday for offences under Sections 9 (e) (aggravated sexual assault - whoever being on the management or staff of a hospital, whether Government or private, commits sexual assault on a child in that hospital) read with 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Government school teacher arrested for sexual assault on nine girl students near Coimbatore

The doctor was arrested late on Thursday. He was produced before a court on Friday and was sent to judicial remand.

A statement from Isha Foundation said, “It has been brought to our notice that a case has been registered against an employee, who is a doctor with our outreach mobile medical services in the rural areas of Coimbatore. Isha holds a zero tolerance policy for any crimes against women and children. We are cooperating with the ongoing police investigation and will take necessary actions in accordance with the legal protocols.”

Published - September 08, 2024 12:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.