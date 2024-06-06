Docket explosion preventing quality judgments, timely justice, concedes Madras High Court

The Madras High Court on Thursday conceded that docket explosion has been preventing the delivery of quality judgments as well as timely justice and that the grim situation can be felt more in habeas corpus jurisdiction in which preventive detention orders, concerning personal liberty, are challenged.

Justice G. Jayachandran said, “as judges, we are bound to answer this issue at the earliest.” The judge hoped that Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan would make necessary arrangements to see that the habeas corpus petitions, challenging preventive detention orders, were disposed of within two months.

The observations were made while answering a reference made to him in his capacity as a third judge hearing a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar alias A. Shankar’s mother A. Kamala challenging his detention under the Goondas Act on May 12 pursuant to his arrest in many criminal cases.

The reference was necessitated due to a split verdict delivered by a Division Bench on May 24 when Justice G.R. Swaminathan quashed the detention order on merits whereas his companion Justice P.B. Balaji opined that the case could not be decided on merits without giving an opportunity to the police to file its counter affidavit.

Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran and senior counsel S. Prabakaran, representing a complainant against the YouTuber, said, since the Division Bench, which delivered the split verdict, had not listed out the questions to be answered by the third judge, the latter could himself frame those points for reference.

Justice Jayachandran accepted their submission due to availability of precedents, framed the questions to be answered by him and held that the split verdict delivered by the Bench could be considered only as “an incomplete expression of opinion” because one of the judges had not gone into the merits of the case at all.

The third judge observed that the Greater Chennai City Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore, who was the detaining authority in the present case, ought to have been given a reasonable opportunity, if not four weeks as it was being done in similar HCPs, to defend his detention order before the court.

Though Justice Swaminathan had stated he would have given an opportunity to the police to file a counter affidavit if two “highly placed persons” had not met him in person and requested him to not hear the HCP on merits, Justice Jayachandran expressed his reservations over accepting such a reason.

Terming the reason to be “extraneous to the issue,” the third judge said: “To say the least, if he (Justice Swaminathan) was disturbed by some act of emissaries, he should have recused himself from proceeding further. Bias is anathema to principles of natural justice. Bias need not be positive, it could also be negative.”

To give a quietus to the issue, and also because of his conclusion that the split verdict was not a judgement in whole but only an expression of opinion, Justice Jayachandran directed the Registry to list the HCP for a fresh hearing before the current HCP portfolio Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and Sunder Mohan.

Taking note that the Commissioner of Police too had filed a counter affidavit on Thursday and that the AAG as well as senior counsel R. John Sathyan, representing the petitioner, was ready for an early hearing, the judge ordered that the HCP could be listed for hearing before the present roster Bench on June 12.