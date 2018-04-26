Do you have Jayalalithaa’s biological samples, High Court asks Apollo

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed Apollo Hospitals to inform the court by Thursday as to whether it is in possession of any biological sample of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who had died in the hospital on December 5, 2016 after prolonged treatment provided to her as in-patient from September 22, 2016.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan issued the direction on a writ petition filed by Bengaluru-based S. Amrutha, 37, who is claiming to be the biological daughter of Jayalalithaa. The petitioner had expressed her willingness to undergo a DNA test to prove her claim though her main plea was to cremate Jayalalithaa’s body as per Iyengar customs.

On Wednesday, Advocate-General Vijay Narayan urged the court adjourn the hearing on the main case until after the summer vacation. Accepting his request, the judge adjourned the hearing to June 4. However, acceding to another request by senior counsel V. Prakash, representing the writ petitioner, the judge directed a counsel representing Apollo Hospitals to just disclose by Thursday as to whether any biological sample of Jayalalithaa was available with it.

In the meantime, counsel representing the former CM’s niece J. Deepa, nephew J. Deepak and disqualified MLA P. Vetrivel, questioned the maintainability of the writ petition, contending that Ms. Amrutha should first approach the civil court concerned to prove her claim of being the biological daughter and establish it conclusively before seeking the secondary relief of exhuming the body of Jayalalithaa from the Marina beach here and cremating it in accordance with the customs followed by the Iyengar community.