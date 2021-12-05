‘Do relief work on a war footing’

Reaching out: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspecting the flood-hit areas; and right, women of Mahalakshmi Nagar in Mangadu wading through knee-deep water to draw Mr. Stalin’s attention to their

CHENNAI

05 December 2021 00:07 IST

Stalin visits flood-affected areas of Porur, Mangadu and Iyyappanthangal

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday visited the flood-affected areas of Porur, Mangadu and Iyyappanthangal, and urged officials to take up relief work on a war footing.

The women of Mahalakshmi Nagar in Mangadu, which is still under water, waded through knee-deep water to make a representation to the Chief Minister. They told him that they struggled to even come out and children were not able to go to schools. The women wanted Mr. Stalin to ensure that the stagnated water is drained as soon as possible. Mr. Stalin urged officials to take steps to drain the water quickly from the area.

Armed with a map of the affected areas and accompanied by party MP T.R. Baalu, Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan and other officials, the Chief Minister also inspected the Porur lake and the subway in Mangadu, where excess water from the lake had entered. He also distributed relief to the affected.

Later, addressing a meeting at the party headquarters, Mr. Stalin said though it was usual for people to lodge complaints against the government in difficult times, no one had pointed a finger at him during his visits to the flood-hit areas.

“People told me that they have faith in me. They are confident that I will fulfil their demands. When I waded through water, women advised me not to. Our Ministers, MLAs and MPs have got similar reactions from the people, because we have done in six months what the AIADMK have failed to do in 10 years,” he said.

A release said Mr. Stalin has been visiting flood-hit areas in the State from November 7, reviewing relief works and giving orders to officials to expedite operations.