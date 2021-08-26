Do not view works of Bama, Sukirtharani with political lens: Stalin

They advocate liberation of women and oppressed, says CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday described as “unilateral and unacceptable” the decision of the Delhi University to remove Draupadi, a story by Mahasweta Devi, and the works of Tamil writers Bama and Sukirtharani from its English syllabus.

“It has been done without bringing the decision to the knowledge of the teachers of the department. It is unilateral and unacceptable,” Mr Stalin said in a statement.

The Chief Minister said the works of Ms. Bama and Ms. Sukirtharani advocate liberation of women and the oppressed, and greatness of humanism, and they should not be viewed with the lens of politics and religion. “I urge the Union government and the Delhi University to include their works in the syllabus again,” he said.