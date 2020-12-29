Do not use party cadres to givePongal gift tokens: Stalin to CM

CHENNAI

29 December 2020 00:40 IST

Only fair price shop employees should carry out the work, says DMK chief

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday accused the AIADMK of using its cadres to distribute tokens for the Pongal gift scheme.

He demanded that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami ensure that the scheme is delivered only through employees of fair price shops. The cash meant for rice ration card holders belonged to the Treasury and not to the AIADMK, he added.

The Chief Minister was making it seem as if the money was being given from the AIADMK fund, Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

Election on mind

“While the government issued an order that the Pongal gift would be distributed from January 4, the Chief Minister inaugurated the scheme on December 21 itself and gave away ₹2,500 to some beneficiaries. He is in a haste because of the election. Mr. Palaniswami is making his party cadres distribute the tokens for collecting the Pongal gift. But the money belongs to the tax payers,” he said.

While welcoming the fact that the people’s money was going back to the people themselves, he asked how the Chief Minister could distribute tokens through AIADMK cadres.

“Why should the AIADMK cadre handle the money which is being given from the State treasury? This will lead to the problem of cash not reaching the right people. The Chief Minister should explain whether this is being done to benefit his party men,” Mr. Stalin further said.

Legal action

He demanded that the Chief Minister immediately stop distributing tokens through AIADMK cadres.

If this was not done, the DMK would take legal action, he warned.

Separately, DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer on the issue. “Though the model code of conduct is yet to be enforced, it is not proper for the ruling party to issue Pongal gift tokens with the identity of the ruling AIADMK party, such as the photo of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the names of respective Ministers, as it would affect the level-playing field, which is the basic concept of fair election to ensure democracy,” he said in his memorandum.