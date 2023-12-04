Do not step out during heavy rain, reiterates Tamil Nadu government

December 04, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday evening reiterated its advisory requesting the general public not to step out, as heavy rains were pounding Chennai and northern districts, while a cyclonic storm Michaung lay centred.

“The general public are requested not to step out. If they have go to out due to inevitable circumstances, they are requested not to go near electric poles or stand under trees. The government is being cautious to ensure there is no loss of lives due to heavy rains,” an official release said.

A total of 101 mobile medical camps and 169 relief camps have been established in Chennai, it said. A total of 318 doctors and 635 nurses and healthcare workers have been involved in relief measures.

Over 325 motor pumps, 546 super sucker machines and other equipment have been employed on a war footing to undertake relief operations in Greater Chennai Corporation areas. Over 44 lakh chloride tablets have been issued to ensure safe drinking water.

