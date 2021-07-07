Do not stall projects begun by AIADMK, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

CHENNAI

07 July 2021 01:52 IST

Former CM urges government to draw up schemes for the welfare of the people

The AIADMK co-coordinator and former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Tuesday urged the DMK government not to stall, “out of grudge”, the execution of projects initiated by the previous regime.

He wanted the government to draw up schemes and projects for the welfare of the people, make use of the “foundation” laid by his government for industrialisation of the State and take the State to the top position in the industry sector.

Referring to the reported observations of Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on the commissioning of an electric two-wheeler manufacturing unit in Krishnagiri district, the former Chief Minister said Ola [Electric Mobility] had been setting up the unit over an extent of 500 acres on an investment of ₹2,354 crore as a follow-up to a memorandum of understanding with the State government in December 2020 when the AIADMK was in power.

