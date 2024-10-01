ADVERTISEMENT

Do not react to news emotionally, says CM Stalin

Published - October 01, 2024 12:18 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday advised his partymen not to react to any news emotionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘‘Some persons create confusion by spreading lies, canards and half-truths. You should not fall prey to their designs. Check the veracity of news,’’ he said while addressing the Dravidian Month organised by the DMK’s IT wing.

He said the partymen should not waste their time by engaging with the enemies of the Dravidian movement and their supporters. ‘‘I have been watching your debate on the social media. We have find to solution to many of the issues discussed,’’ he said.

Mr Stalin said one month was not adequate to discuss the achievements of the Dravidian Movement and stressed the need for a continuous debate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘‘If the youth from Tamil Nadu are holding important posts in many international companies, the credit should go to the social justice concept of the DMK. It was our leader Kalaignar (former CM M Karunanidhi), who abolished the entrance test for admission in engineering colleges. The government came forward to meet the educational expenses of first generation graduates. Every scheme is a stepping stone,’’ he reminded them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US