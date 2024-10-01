GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Do not react to news emotionally, says CM Stalin

Published - October 01, 2024 12:18 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday advised his partymen not to react to any news emotionally.

‘‘Some persons create confusion by spreading lies, canards and half-truths. You should not fall prey to their designs. Check the veracity of news,’’ he said while addressing the Dravidian Month organised by the DMK’s IT wing.

He said the partymen should not waste their time by engaging with the enemies of the Dravidian movement and their supporters. ‘‘I have been watching your debate on the social media. We have find to solution to many of the issues discussed,’’ he said.

Mr Stalin said one month was not adequate to discuss the achievements of the Dravidian Movement and stressed the need for a continuous debate.

‘‘If the youth from Tamil Nadu are holding important posts in many international companies, the credit should go to the social justice concept of the DMK. It was our leader Kalaignar (former CM M Karunanidhi), who abolished the entrance test for admission in engineering colleges. The government came forward to meet the educational expenses of first generation graduates. Every scheme is a stepping stone,’’ he reminded them.

