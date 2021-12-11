‘Do not play recorded invocation song’

The Tamil Development Department had, a few weeks ago, communicated to the Public Department to avoid using a recording of the Tamil Thai Vazhthu and the national anthem in government functions and instead, employ trained singers.

The unofficial note from the Tamil Development Department issued in September this year noted that in the recent times it was observed that only recording of the song and anthem were being played in government functions. It said those in the audience were mechanically standing for the invocation song and the national anthem without realising the national or Tamil fervour, and the very intention of singing the Tamil Thai Vazhthu and the national anthem was being defeated, a senior official told The Hindu. The organizers were told to arrange for trained singers.