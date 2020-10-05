Tamil Nadu

Do not make it a law and order issue, says BJP State president

BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan on Sunday said that political parties should not look at just “one or two incidents”, such as the Hathras gang rape, and say that the law and order situation is not good in Uttar Pradesh.

‘Case with CBI’

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, he said, “Do not make it a law and order issue based on one or two incidents. An SIT was constituted initially in the Hathras case, and now the CM has handed over the case to the CBI.”

Mr. Murugan said that whoever had committed the crime must be given the harshest of punishment.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2020 1:08:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/do-not-make-it-a-law-and-order-issue-says-bjp-state-president/article32768314.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story