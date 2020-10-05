Do not make it a law and order issue, says BJP State president

BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan on Sunday said that political parties should not look at just “one or two incidents”, such as the Hathras gang rape, and say that the law and order situation is not good in Uttar Pradesh.
‘Case with CBI’
Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, he said, “Do not make it a law and order issue based on one or two incidents. An SIT was constituted initially in the Hathras case, and now the CM has handed over the case to the CBI.”
Mr. Murugan said that whoever had committed the crime must be given the harshest of punishment.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath