Do not make it a law and order issue, says BJP State president

‘Whoever committed the crime must be punished’

BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan on Sunday said that political parties should not look at just “one or two incidents”, such as the Hathras gang rape, and say that the law and order situation is not good in Uttar Pradesh.

‘Case with CBI’

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, he said, “Do not make it a law and order issue based on one or two incidents. An SIT was constituted initially in the Hathras case, and now the CM has handed over the case to the CBI.”

Mr. Murugan said that whoever had committed the crime must be given the harshest of punishment.