Do not keep taking revenge on those who defeated you: T.N. CM Stalin to PM Modi

Continuing his criticism against the BJP-led Union government over the alleged “boycott” of Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to keep taking “revenge” against those who defeated the BJP in the recent elections.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead a government that was “common for all” and not to keep taking a revenge on those who defeated the BJP in the recent elections.

Referring to the reported statement of Mr. Modi that one should focus on the country’s development, as the elections were over, Mr. Stalin said: “But, the Union Budget presented yesterday [July 23] would only protect your government and not the country.”

The Chief Minister went on to say: “Let me tell you that if you lead the government with your likes and dislikes, you will be isolated eventually.”

Mr. Stalin shared a photograph of MPs from the INDIA bloc in New Delhi over the alleged boycott of several States in the Union Budget for 2024-25.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-led alliance secured all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, while the respective alliances with the AIADMK and the BJP drew a blank.

