GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Do not keep taking revenge on those who defeated you: T.N. CM Stalin to PM Modi

Published - July 24, 2024 04:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Continuing his criticism against the BJP-led Union government over the alleged “boycott” of Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to keep taking “revenge” against those who defeated the BJP in the recent elections.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead a government that was “common for all” and not to keep taking a revenge on those who defeated the BJP in the recent elections.

Referring to the reported statement of Mr. Modi that one should focus on the country’s development, as the elections were over, Mr. Stalin said: “But, the Union Budget presented yesterday [July 23] would only protect your government and not the country.”

The Chief Minister went on to say: “Let me tell you that if you lead the government with your likes and dislikes, you will be isolated eventually.”

Mr. Stalin shared a photograph of MPs from the INDIA bloc in New Delhi over the alleged boycott of several States in the Union Budget for 2024-25.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-led alliance secured all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, while the respective alliances with the AIADMK and the BJP drew a blank.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.