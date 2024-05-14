ADVERTISEMENT

Do not install CNG/LPG kits in vehicles from unauthorised institutions: T.N. Transport Commissioner

Published - May 14, 2024 04:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Transport Commissioner said a number of vehicles fitted with unauthorised CNG/LPG kits had gone up in flames

The Hindu Bureau

The T.N. Transport Commissioner has urged vehicle owners not to undertake unauthorised modifications to their vehicles to install CNG/LPG kits by third party or non-appropriate institutions.

In an official release, the Transport Commissioner said that in recent times, it was noticed that, some motor vehicles were going up in flames. “On analysing the reasons, one of the key sources found was unauthorised fitment of CNG/LPG kits fitted by third party / non-appropriate institutions,” the release said. It urged vehicle owners not to undertake such unauthorised modifications.

A total of 270 cases have been registered over unauthorised fitting of LPG kits during 2022-23, according to the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department (Motor Vehicles Acts - Administration).

According to the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety, 300 cases of unauthorised LPG kits were reported during 2022-23. Of these, 156 were reported in Chennai South Zone, while 89 were reported in the Coimbatore Zone. During 2022-23, a total of 872 cases of unauthorised CNG kits were reported, as per figures available with the Commissionerate.

