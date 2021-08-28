Do not indulge in praise: CM

CHENNAI

28 August 2021 02:09 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday urged Ministers and DMK MLAs not to indulge in his praise while raising questions, introducing Bills or moving demands for grants for various departments in the Assembly.

“It is not a request, but an order... You can praise party leaders and pioneers while replying to the debate on demand for grants,” he said when Minister for Law S. Regupathy praised party leaders before introducing a Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Court Fees and Suits Valuation Act, 1955.

