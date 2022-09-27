Do not give space to communal forces, Stalin tells DMK workers

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday called upon his partymen to remain careful and not to give any space for the “poisonous communal forces” that seek to get a toehold in Tamil Nadu by distorting and selectively quoting the speeches made by DMK office-bearers, Ministers, MLAs and MPs.

“They have been doing it continuously. Thanthai Periyar would say that one can fight with 1,000 honourable people, but not with one dishonourable person. We are under compulsion to fight with some parties that lack political ethics, integrity and honour,” he said in a statement.

The Chief Minister’s statement follows the circulation of speeches made by DMK Ministers and senior leaders on social media to create an impression that the government was against the Dalits and the Hindu religion.

“The forces try to take advantage of the situation and develop a base for themselves in Tamil Nadu. That is why they distort and selectively use the speeches of party leaders, Ministers, MLAs and MPs to create confusion among the people,” he pointed out.

Mr. Stalin said while media had praised the DMK government for turning the attention of the nation towards its achievements, some evil forces had been making efforts to bring a bad name to the government.

“We should continue our journey without giving any space directly or indirectly to these poisonous forces. People have elected the DMK to power after a gap of 10 years. We are duty bound to work tirelessly to fulfil their expectations. We are working hard to ensure that the schemes of the government reach the last village in the State,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the DMK’s Dravidian Model of governance was travelling on the path created by party founder Anna and late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and was striving to secure the rights of the oppressed and create an inclusive society.

Describing the forces as “empty ladles”, he said the DMK was carrying a ladle to serve food to the people. “That is why they are active. An animal emerging from the mud is eager for a confrontation. We have to stay away from it and continue our work in a responsible manner. Let us take the schemes of our government to the people, and they will take care of these forces,” he added.