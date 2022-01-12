Do not give importance to divisions in TN, live together as brothers and sisters abroad, CM Stalin tells Tamil diaspora

CHENNAI

12 January 2022 15:35 IST

You have the right to call the TN government, your government, CM Stalin said, in a virtual address during World Tamil Diaspora Day celebrations on Wednesday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday called for unity among the vibrant global Tamil diaspora, urging them to overlook divisions. He invited them to visit Tamil Nadu with their children to show them the rich cultural heritage of the Tamils that existed even 3,000 years ago.

In his virtual address during the ‘World Tamil Diaspora Day’ celebrations organised by the Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils and Rehabilitation Department, Mr. Stalin said: “Many of you may not have voting rights in Tamil Nadu. But, you have the right to call this government as your government. That was why, in September last, I made several announcements for the welfare of the Tamil diaspora across the world.”

“Do not give importance to divisions in Tamil Nadu even after going abroad. Live together as brothers and sisters. Achieve in education, employment and industrial growth. Like how a tall tree would never abandon its roots, do not abandon Tamil Nadu, like the way you have not abandoned Tamil. Come to Tamil Nadu and show Tamil Nadu to your children,” he said.

If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, World Tamil Diaspora Day would have been celebrated in a grand manner, he said and called upon them to show their children the cultural richness that existed even 3,000 years ago at Keeladi and Adhichanallur.

Tamils, who once lived only in this land had spread over several countries now, in high numbers in 30 countries and in fewer numbers in 60 other countries, he said. “These migrations have been going on for several years. Wherever Tamils live, Tamil Nadu is their home,” he said. Tamils, who have migrated abroad were the ambassadors of Tamil culture, he emphasised.

Recalling how former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi wanted to set up a welfare board for the benefit of non-resident Tamils as early as March 1, 2011, Mr. Stalin pointed out that the government that followed the DMK regime had not constituted it. “Within five months of coming to power, I had announced in the Assembly that the Board would be set up,” the CM said and also underlined that the Tamil Nadu government has been implementing social welfare schemes for about ₹317 crore for the benefit of Sri Lankan Tamils, who came to Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Stalin also thanked founder & director of Harley Street Healthcare Group in London, Danapal Ramasamy, Commissioner of Mary Land Transportation Commission and former Deputy Secretary of State, U.S., Rajan Natarajan, former Vice President of the Republic of Mauritius Barlen Vyapoory, Member of Parliament in Sri Lanka M.A. Sumanthiran, Chairman of Labuan Port and Former Deputy Minister in Malaysia Datuk P. Kamalanathan and Provincial Governor of Papua New Guinea Sasidharan Muthuvel for their virtual participation in the event.