‘Do not freeze accounts of pensioners’

CHENNAI

20 August 2020 00:13 IST

The Treasuries and Accounts Department of the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued a direction that bank accounts of pensioners that have not been operated for more than six months on account of COVID-19 restrictions, should not be frozen.

C. Samayamoorthy, Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts, issued a circular to all regional joint directors of treasuries and accounts, treasury officers and pension pay officer, Chennai, that many representations were received from various pensioners associations and pensioners regarding their undrawn pension for more than six months from their bank accounts.

“Due to COVID-19, pensioners have not been able to operate their bank accounts for more than six months on account of restrictions imposed on their movements, particularly for senior citizens,” the circular read. The Commissioner instructed the officers to ensure that the bank accounts are not frozen and issue instructions to all subordinates including the sub-treasury to follow the instructions scrupulously.

