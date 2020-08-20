‘Do not freeze accounts of pensioners’

The Treasuries and Accounts Department of the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued a direction that bank accounts of pensioners that have not been operated for more than six months on account of COVID-19 restrictions, should not be frozen.
C. Samayamoorthy, Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts, issued a circular to all regional joint directors of treasuries and accounts, treasury officers and pension pay officer, Chennai, that many representations were received from various pensioners associations and pensioners regarding their undrawn pension for more than six months from their bank accounts.
“Due to COVID-19, pensioners have not been able to operate their bank accounts for more than six months on account of restrictions imposed on their movements, particularly for senior citizens,” the circular read. The Commissioner instructed the officers to ensure that the bank accounts are not frozen and issue instructions to all subordinates including the sub-treasury to follow the instructions scrupulously.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath