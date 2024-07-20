GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Do not disturb promotional avenues of prosecutors in trial courts even after BNSS, prosecutors urge Tamil Nadu Government

Insist that the posts of Director, Deputy Director and Assistant Directors of Prosecution must be filled only from among existing cadre prosecutors

Published - July 20, 2024 10:36 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The Tamil Nadu Prosecuting Officers Association (TNPOA) has appealed to the State Government to continue the practice of appointing Director of Prosecution, Deputy Directors of Prosecution and Assistant Directors of Prosecution from among the prosecutors practising in trial courts even after the implementation of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 which has replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.P.C.).

India’s new criminal codes: The Hindu’s detailed coverage

In a representation submitted to the Chief Secretary, the TNPOA, represented by its adhoc president P. Sampath and secretary P. Washington Dhanasekaran said the entry level post for the prosecutors practising in the trial courts across the State was Assistant Public Prosecutor Grade II. After considerable number of years in service, they get promoted as Assistant Public Prosecutor Grade I and then as Additional Public Prosecutor.

Their further promotional avenues were to the posts of Assistant Director, Deputy Director, Joint Director and Director of Prosecution. This had been the practice followed all along under the provisions of the Cr.P.C. However, Section 20 of the BNSS states that any advocate with a minimum of 15 years of standing in the Bar or a person who had been a sessions judge could be appointed as Director or Deputy Director of Prosecution.

What are new provisions for police officers? | Explained

It further lays down the eligibility criteria for the post of Assistant Director of Prosecution to be seven years of standing in the Bar or having been a first class Magistrate. Since the new law paves way for direct recruitment too, the TNPOA feared that it might affect the promotional prospects of more than 500 prosecutors across the State and especially of those who had already put in 25 years of service in prosecution of criminal offences.

Highlighting that Section 18 of BNSS permits consideration of the service as an Assistant Public Prosecutor or Additional Public Prosecutor too to be the period during which a person had been in practice as an advocate, the Association urged the State Government to continue the practice of appointing Director, Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors of prosecutions from among the serving cadre prosecutors in the State.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / politics / laws / law enforcement / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.