Do not compete with other States but with developed countries, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister tells officials

CHENNAI

11 January 2022 16:44 IST

Stalin asks officials to visit districts twice a month to monitor the implementation of various schemes

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday called upon Secretaries of the State Government to set targets by not competing with other States but with developed and South Asian countries. He also urged them to visit districts twice a month to monitor the implementation of various schemes.

“We have to compare ourselves with the well-developed. We should avoid comparing ourselves with other States in the country to see if we are doing better,” the Chief Minister said.

Chairing a meeting to review the status of various announcements made by the State Government, Mr. Stalin said officials should focus on improving water resources, agricultural production, quality of education and health indicators, ensuring housing for all, developing industrial infrastructure, honing skills of the youth and eradicating poverty.

Of the 1,641 announcements made during the Governor’s speech and the State Government, necessary Government Orders (G.O.) have been issued for 1,313, which was 80%, he said, and instructed officials to work towards realising the remaining announcements.

Mr. Stalin said the duty of the officials did not end after issuing G.O.s, but they had to check and ensure that the schemes had reached the beneficiaries and whether funds had been released to them. He also instructed Secretaries to visit districts at least twice a month.

The Chief Minister also asked them to plan in advance for the upcoming year, coordinate with the Union Government to get approval and allocations for the remaining 20% of the announcements. There was a need for a road map, he added.

Monitoring the dashboard installed in his chamber by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency to keep track of various government schemes, Mr. Stalin said the next review meeting would be held in February. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu was present.