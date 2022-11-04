Do not burn or trade e-waste, hand it over only to authorised recyclers, Kallakurichi Collector tells the public

Penal action will be taken against violators, the Collector has said

Penal action will be taken against violators, the Collector has said

Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has urged members of the public and stakeholders to refrain from burning and processing electronic waste (e-waste) and also to refrain from informal trading of it. E-waste should be handed over to authorised dismantlers and recyclers, he said.

In a statement, the Collector said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notified the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016, and as per the rules, collection and processing of e-waste can be carried out only by authorised dismantlers, recyclers, authorised refurbishers and through EPR authorised producers.

As per Rule 24, urban local bodies have the responsibility to collect and channelise the products to authorised dismantlers or recyclers. It has been observed that incidents of informal trading, unscientific processing, and burning of e-waste have been commonly reported at various occasions through public grievances.

Unscientific processing, burning, and processing of e-waste by unauthorised units results in adverse impact on health and environment. Burning and illegal trading of e-waste is a matter of concern and needs to be continuously monitored, he said.

According to Rule 21, if any violation of the provisions under these rules is observed by the State Pollution Control Board, the manufacturer, producer, importer, transporter, refurbisher, dismantler and recycler shall be liable to pay financial penalties.

Also, action will be taken against the violators for non-compliance of the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016 in accordance with the provision of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, which include closure of the industry or stoppage of electricity, water supply, or any other service under Section 5 of the Act and also imprisonment for a term of up to five years or a fine of up to ₹1 lakh, or both under Section 15 of the Act, the release said.