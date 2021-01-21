Do not believe Panneerselvam this time, DMK chief tells voters

THENI

21 January 2021 01:02 IST

Stalin says Dy. CM has done nothing for his constituency

Accusing Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam of having done nothing for the people of his Bodinayakkanur constituency in Theni district, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday urged voters not to trust the AIADMK coordinator, this time around.

Addressing a Makkal Gram Sabha organised by his party, Mr. Stalin said Mr. Panneerselvam had not done anything for the people, in the last 10 years. Had he paid attention to the constituency, the standard of living of the people might have improved, he said.

The DMK leader told the people at Aranmanai Pudur, in Bodi Municipal limits, that all through its years in power, both the AIADMK government and Mr. Panneerselvam had done nothing for the people. “He was lucky not once, but thrice, that he enjoyed the seat of the Chief Minister of the State,” Mr. Stalin said.

“And now, he is claiming to be the man of the masses and is releasing videos and advertisements. It is like singing Hosannas about himself... Beware, he will come again with a pleasant smile and an innocent appearance, do not believe him this time,” Mr. Stalin said, amid applause from the gathering.

On Jaya panel

During his interaction with women, who were present in large numbers, he said Mr. Panneerselvam had said that there was mystery behind the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. After the AIADMK government formed the Justice Arumughasamy Commission to probe her hospitalisation, Mr. Panneerselvam had not found the time to appear before the judge and depose, the DMK leader said.

Appealing to the women to shoot questions to the AIADMK leaders and think twice before they vote, Mr. Stalin reiterated his promise to unravel the “mystery” behind Jayalalithaa’s death, if voted to power.

A woman of Boothipuram, who complained that basic amenities were not provided in her neighbourhood, made an angry remark against Mr. Panneerselvam. Disapproving of it, Mr. Stalin urged her to withdraw her words. “This is a democratic country. We have avenues for grievances to be redressed. Kindly do not talk like that,” he said.

A few women said they were unhappy with the government and that they preferred a change.

Mr. Stalin said the DMK had provided support to the people during the floods and the pandemic. The people, he said, had decided to show the doors to the AIADMK, in the rural local body election, held over a year ago.