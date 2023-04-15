Do not ask me about Annamalai, says Edappadi Palaniswami

April 15, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Salem

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday urged the media not to ask him about Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai.

Mr. Palaniswami opened the distribution of drinking water, buttermilk and fruits to public on behalf of the AIADMK at Suramangalam. Later in the evening, he went to the party office at Omalur and discussed the induction of new members with party functionaries.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Palaniswami said regarding the Karnataka Assembly elections, discussions would be held with senior party functionaries in the executive meeting tomorrow (Sunday) before decisions were made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a question that Mr. Annamalai said he would release the corruption list of major parties that had ruled the State, Mr. Palaniswami said he did not know whether Annamalai had released a corruption list. “Through the media, I came to know that it was a property list. We’ll see once he’s released it. Don’t ask me about Mr. Annamalai. I have been in politics for the past 50 years, and I know what is going to happen. Through giving interviews like this, Mr. Annamalai is trying to become a big leader,” he said, and added, “Instead ask me about other political parties. The media should ask me about the comments of experienced political leaders, and I will answer them.”

Replying to the comments of ousted leaders O. Panneerselvam and V.K. Sasikala on uniting the party, Mr. Palaniswami said Mr. Panneerselvam was speaking in frustration. People know about his ‘Dharma Yudham’. During the Assembly election, Ms. Sasikala claimed that she was not supporting any party and had left politics. She thought the AIADMK could not win seats. “But after knowing the AIADMK won 66 seats and is growing, she now speaks like this,” he said.

When asked about AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s comment that the property list and corruption list of AIADMK ministers should be released, Mr. Palaniswami said first his (Mr. Dhinakaran’s) corruption list should be released as he owned properties allegedly in London and the DMK had released information in the past. So, these properties should be identified and confiscated.

Mentioning the Periyakulam incident as proof that even police have no protection under the DMK regime, Mr. Palaniswami alleged that police protection was given only to the Chief Minister.

In response to the State government’s approval of the investigation into irregularities in the construction of 11 medical colleges, Mr. Palaniswami stated that 55% of the construction work was completed while he was Chief Minister. The remaining 45% of the work was completed during the DMK regime, and the DMK government issued a completion certificate in accordance with building standards. So first, the Chief Minister would be investigated in this regard. The Chief Minister, who was speaking about democracy, had not telecast my speech in the Assembly, Mr. Palaniswami added.