Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Do not allow Delhi to rule Tamil Nadu, says Alagiri

CHENNAI

21 March 2021 01:28 IST

BJP is contesting in all 234 seats in State: TNCC chief

Alleging that the AIADMK government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was a “benami” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said “Tamil Nadu should be ruled by Tamil Nadu and not by Delhi”.

Campaigning for Velachery Congress candidate J.M.H. Hassan, he said though the BJP had fielded candidates for 20 constituencies in the State, in reality it was contesting in all the 234 Assembly constituencies.

“When Jayalalithaa was alive, she wanted the people to choose between, “Modi and this Lady,” because she had the courage to face the Centre. But Mr. Palaniswami could not take a similar stand, because all the AIADMK Ministers are facing corruption charges. That is why the AIADMK government is ready to sacrifice the interests of Tamil Nadu,” Mr Alagiri said.

He said the DMK-Congress alliance had promised development and employment opportunities since 80 lakh youth had registered in the employment exchange. “Mr. Palanisami also promised government job for one person in a family. Can he come out with statistics on the jobs given by his government in the last five years?” he asked. Mr Alagiri said people would believe a political party only if it had fulfilled its promises in the past.

“We have promised to bring down the prices of petroleum products since Mr. Manmohan Singh, when he was the Prime Minister, reduced the price of petroleum products. The AIADMK cannot give six gas cylinders as promised in its manifesto because its finances will not permit the measure owing to the 7 lakh crore debt,” he said.

Reiterating that a change was necessary since the AIADMK had been in power for 10 years and could not function properly, Mr Alagiri said that the government had failed in all fronts.

He promised that DMK leader M.K.Stalin would function effectively as he had not occupied the seat of Chief Minister so far.